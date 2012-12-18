Merkel: 'loves' Europe, insists on 'homework'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declared her love for Europe, but warned that more "homework" is needed to fix the eurozone.

"Over the past two-to-three years a great deal was achieved in Europe, but we are still not at the end of the road, we still have a stretch to go. The road is the right one, even if for many it's a great challenge," Merkel told foreign journalists in Berlin on Monday (17 December).

She added that conceptual errors in the eurozone still have to be fixed, ...