Angela Merkel with the foreign press in Berlin (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Merkel: 'loves' Europe, insists on 'homework'

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declared her love for Europe, but warned that more "homework" is needed to fix the eurozone.

"Over the past two-to-three years a great deal was achieved in Europe, but we are still not at the end of the road, we still have a stretch to go. The road is the right one, even if for many it's a great challenge," Merkel told foreign journalists in Berlin on Monday (17 December).

She added that conceptual errors in the eurozone still have to be fixed, ...

