Brussels opens anti-trust probes into top investment banks

The European Commission on Friday (30 April) opened two antitrust probes into the world's major investment banks, 16 institutions that dominate the credit default swap market.

In the first case, Brussels is to investigate 16 financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup suspected of collusion and monopolistic behaviour.

The second case concerns worries that preferential tariffs granted by ICE Clear Europe, the leading intern...