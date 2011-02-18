World Cup, Euro 2012 to be shown for free after EU ruling

The European Court of Justice on Thursday (17 February) sided with football fans wanting to watch major games for free in a ruling against soccer authorities Uefa and Fifa on pay-TV deals for the European Championships and the World Cup.
Fifa and Uefa had lodged a complaint with the Luxembourg-based court against the European Commission, which had earlier sided with Belgium and the UK when ruling that football tournaments are events of "major importance" in society and cannot be restric...
