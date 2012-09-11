Ad
"It used to be that people would go up on the roof to take measurements." (Photo: VELUX / ESTIF)

Sillicon valley know-how aims to conquer EU solar market

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The long list of California cool making its way into European homes got a little longer this year, when a solar company from Amsterdam acquired the license to a new technology to calculate a building’s propensity to generate power from the sun.

The technology, its developers say at Oakland-based Sungevity, allows the company to make a faster and more accurate estimate of the costs and benefits of installing solar panels on your roof.

“It used to be that people would go up on the r...

