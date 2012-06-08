Setbacks for EU diplomacy on Iran and Syria

Leaked letters show that EU mediation on Iran's nuclear programme is being bedevilled by time-wasting.

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton is trying to organise a new round of talks on Iran in Moscow in her role as envoy for the "E3+3" group - France, Germany and the UK plus China, Russia and the US.

But a letter by Ashton deputy Helga Schmid to Iranian diplomat Ali Bagheri dated 4 June indicates that Iran is only open to talks on protocol for the meeting instead of detail...