euobserver
Schmid (l), Ashton (c) and US secretary of state Hilary Clinton at the G8 meeting in Camp David, in the US in May (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Setbacks for EU diplomacy on Iran and Syria

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leaked letters show that EU mediation on Iran's nuclear programme is being bedevilled by time-wasting.

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton is trying to organise a new round of talks on Iran in Moscow in her role as envoy for the "E3+3" group - France, Germany and the UK plus China, Russia and the US.

But a letter by Ashton deputy Helga Schmid to Iranian diplomat Ali Bagheri dated 4 June indicates that Iran is only open to talks on protocol for the meeting instead of detail...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

