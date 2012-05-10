Ad
euobserver
Committee meetings such as these are filmed, but too few are watching, say critics (Photo: KBRI Brussel)

MEPs say little-watched parliament TV should be scrapped

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament's in-house TV, a multi-million-euro project designed to give citizens an insight into the workings of the EU, has been deemed too expensive and watched by too few people to justify maintaining it.

Set up in 2008, EuroparlTV gives the unfiltered view of the parliament through live streaming of committee meetings and plenary sessions. It also has three other strings to its bow - making news, debate and "educational" pieces for the general public.

But the effe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Three EU agencies fail MEPs' ethics test
Committee meetings such as these are filmed, but too few are watching, say critics (Photo: KBRI Brussel)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections