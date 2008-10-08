Ad
EU states strive to boost confidence among savers and banks amid the deepening financial crisis (Photo: thesetides.com)

EU states set common rules to face bank crisis

by Lucia Kubosova, LUXEMBOURG,

EU finance ministers have decided to raise minimum bank deposit guarantees across all 27-strong bloc and to take co-ordinated action to save financial institutions in a bid to calm ordinary people and markets amid the financial crisis.

"We agreed that all member states would, at least for one year, provide deposit guarantee protection for savers of at least €50,000, while noting that many countries are determined to raise their minimum to €100,000," announced French finance minister Chr...

