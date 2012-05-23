Ad
Prisoners serving minor sentences should have the right to vote, says the Strasbourg-based European court of human rights. (Photo: un.org)

European court says serious criminals can be banned from voting

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg ruled on Tuesday (22 May) that it is up to member states to decide on whether to grant prisoners the right to vote.

Inmates charged with minor offences and short sentences should have the right, said the court. Meanwhile, member states can decide if serious offenders like rapists and murders should have it or not.

The ECHR decision was based on an Italian inmate's complaint that he was deprived the right to vote following hi...

