Germany prompts cancellation of euro summit

A meeting of eurozone leaders planned for Friday (2 March) after a two-day EU summit in Brussels has been cancelled because Germany is still saying No to increasing the firepower of eurozone bail-out funds.

Originally scheduled to take place as a lunch on Friday, the eurozone meeting has now been pulled from the official agenda.

"The only real point on the agenda of the euro-summit was the firewall, but for Germany it is politically not feasible to decide on it now," one EU sourc...