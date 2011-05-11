More unrest in Greece amid talk on second bail-out and default

Amidst yet another general strike against EU-IMF austerity in Greece that brought the country to a standstill, youths clashed with riot police on Wednesday, with protesters hurling rocks in the face of tear gas and stun grenades.

Port workers, teachers, civil servants, professors and nurses stayed off the job in some 14 cities across the nation, with schools closed, public transport halted, hospitals providing only emergency services and flights in and out of Athens airport grounded fo...