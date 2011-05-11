Ad
euobserver
Tear gas amidst the protests (Photo: Contact)

More unrest in Greece amid talk on second bail-out and default

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Amidst yet another general strike against EU-IMF austerity in Greece that brought the country to a standstill, youths clashed with riot police on Wednesday, with protesters hurling rocks in the face of tear gas and stun grenades.

Port workers, teachers, civil servants, professors and nurses stayed off the job in some 14 cities across the nation, with schools closed, public transport halted, hospitals providing only emergency services and flights in and out of Athens airport grounded fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Tear gas amidst the protests (Photo: Contact)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections