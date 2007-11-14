Brussels cracks down on misleading airline ticket websites

The European Commission has issued a four-month ultimatum to several EU airlines and ticket selling websites to end unfair consumer practices or face legal action, including closure of the sites.
"I am sending a clear warning to all the companies concerned - take swift action now", EU consumer affairs commissioner Meglena Kuneva said on Wednesday (14 November), adding that once the deadline expires, Brussels will name and shame the companies and trigger necessary legal action.
