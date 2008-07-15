Ad
The signing of Lithuania's EU accession treaty, which lays out a timetable for closure of Ignalina (Photo: European Commission)

Lithuania set for clash with Brussels over nuclear power plant

by Renata Goldirova,

Lithuania has stepped up pressure on the European Commission by deciding to hold a referendum on whether to extend the lifespan of the Ignalina nuclear power plant, despite having agreed - as a condition of entry into the EU - to shut the station down at the end of 2009.

On Monday (14 July), 88 out of 141 Lithuanian parliamentarians supported a call for a non-binding plebiscite on the issue, while five MPs were against and eleven abstained. The referendum is due on 12 October, the sam...

