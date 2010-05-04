Ad
euobserver
Slovakia became the 16th eurozone member in January 2009 (Photo: formulaphoto)

Slovakia reluctant to take part in Greek bail-out

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As the Greek government awaits the first tranche of a €110 billion rescue loan, its Socialist counterpart in Slovakia has said it will not immediately contribute its share, citing doubts over Athens' ability to push ahead with necessary reforms.

"I don't trust the Greeks," Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told journalists on Monday (May 3), a day after the eurozone finance ministers' meeting had welcomed harsh austerity measures linked to the bail-out.

"The approval by the [Gre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Slovakia became the 16th eurozone member in January 2009 (Photo: formulaphoto)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections