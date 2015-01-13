Ad
euobserver
A 2013 protest against GMOs in Bristol, UK. (Photo: M Shields Photography)

EU allows countries to ban GMOs

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Tuesday (13 January) decided to give member countries the power to ban the cultivation of genetically modified crops on their territories, even if such a crop has been approved at an EU level.

However, critics fear the legal basis of the amended rules is not “watertight”, and that one effect of the power to ban will actually be an increase in genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Europe.

The change to the existing rules on GMOs was adopted in Strasbo...

