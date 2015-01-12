Bulgaria lobbies Brussels on gas hub project

Bulgaria wants the EU to fund construction of a gas hub on its Black Sea coast to collect possible supplies from the area and sell them to clients in member states.

Prime minister Boiko Borisov is expected to try to sell the idea to the EU energy union boss, Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic during a trip to Brussels on Monday (12 January).

He is scheduled to arrive ahead of a senior government delegation including his deputy in charge of EU funding, Tomislav Donchev, and ...