Hungary on Thursday already stopped reverse flows (Photo: Mitya Aleshkovsky)

Russia threatens EU states with gas cut-offs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak has warned that EU states which re-export gas to Ukraine will face cut-offs, with Hungary already stopping its reverse flow.

Novak spoke in German daily Handelsblatt on Friday (26 September) morning ahead of talks in Berlin later the same day between the European Commission and Russian and Ukrainian energy officials.

"The contracts signed [between Russia and EU clients] do not have any provisions for re-exports … We hope that our European pa...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

