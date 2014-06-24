New EU 'strategy' fudges British, German and Italian demands

A draft plan for EU priorities in the coming years tries to strike a balance between the devolution of powers demanded by Britain and the anti-austerity drive of Italy, in a typical German-inspired fudge.

The "strategic agenda for the Union in times of change", seen by EUobserver, is the second draft of a paper by EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy after consulting with member states. The final text will be adopted on Friday (27 June) at a summit in Brussels, which should also decide on...