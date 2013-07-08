Greece hopes to get next bailout tranche

Greek officials are hoping to get a green light from eurozone finance ministers on Monday (8 July) on the country's next bailout tranche, but a final decision is likely to be postponed by a few more weeks.
Seven days of talks between the Greek government and the troika of international creditors concluded without a final report being filed on Sunday.
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said the assessment will probably be finalised before the euro ministers meet in Brussels o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here