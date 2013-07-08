Greece hopes to get next bailout tranche

Greek officials are hoping to get a green light from eurozone finance ministers on Monday (8 July) on the country's next bailout tranche, but a final decision is likely to be postponed by a few more weeks.

Seven days of talks between the Greek government and the troika of international creditors concluded without a final report being filed on Sunday.

Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said the assessment will probably be finalised before the euro ministers meet in Brussels o...