Parliament: Member states should raise awareness about the EU vote, says the report (Photo: Luc Mercelis)

MEPs keen to shine spotlight on EU elections

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday (4 July) agreed a series of proposals designed to highlight the first-ever political race for the post of European Commission chief.

The resolution urges European political parties to name their candidates "sufficiently well in advance" of the European Parliament elections on 22 May 2014.

The aspirant Presidents should "personally" present their political programme in all 28 member states and there should be "a series of public debates" between ...

