euobserver
Fragment of Berlin Wall - will the financial crisis cement old divisions? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Financial crisis threatens east-west divide in EU

Green Economy
by Philippa Runner,

Eastern European member states' fears that they will be left behind by richer EU members in the economic crisis are growing ahead of the informal EU summit on Sunday (1 March).

Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania and Bulgaria are hoping to pull Germany, the Netherlands and Nordic states into a coalition opposing the creation of "eurobonds," Polish officials told daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

"We want to block the potential eurobond project. ...

