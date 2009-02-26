Financial crisis threatens east-west divide in EU

Eastern European member states' fears that they will be left behind by richer EU members in the economic crisis are growing ahead of the informal EU summit on Sunday (1 March).

Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania and Bulgaria are hoping to pull Germany, the Netherlands and Nordic states into a coalition opposing the creation of "eurobonds," Polish officials told daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

"We want to block the potential eurobond project. ...