euobserver
The top rating will allow the fund to borrow less expensively, should a eurozone country need a loan (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Eurozone rescue fund gets top rating

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A eurozone rescue fund set up in May at the height of the bloc's escalating fiscal crisis has received the best possible rating from the world's three leading agencies.

The news on Monday (20 September) that Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's have all awarded the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) triple-A status comes at a time of resurging doubts in a number of peripheral member states.

Speaking in Tallinn, EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn said he was unconcerned ...

euobserver

