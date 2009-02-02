Brussels to probe energy retail sector

The European Commission has said it will investigate the energy retail market after a survey revealed several complaints by EU customers.
According to an EU-wide report published on Monday (2 February), less than two thirds of consumers are satisfied with their energy supplier, which constitutes one of the lowest satisfaction ratings for any service provider.
At the same time, electricity accounts for the largest part of household spending, at 5.7 percent of the average househol...
