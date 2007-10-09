EU paper suggests protecting common market

Just weeks after the European Commission revealed its plans to prevent foreign companies from uncontrolled access to the EU's energy sector, Brussels is set to reiterate that in a global economy "openness is not a one-way street."

"The EU has a key stake in using its clout in global negotiations to ensure that openness is not a one-way street: the political case for openness can only be sustained if others reciprocate in a positive manner", a paper on globalisation drafted by the EU's ...