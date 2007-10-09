Ad
euobserver

EU paper suggests protecting common market

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Just weeks after the European Commission revealed its plans to prevent foreign companies from uncontrolled access to the EU's energy sector, Brussels is set to reiterate that in a global economy "openness is not a one-way street."

"The EU has a key stake in using its clout in global negotiations to ensure that openness is not a one-way street: the political case for openness can only be sustained if others reciprocate in a positive manner", a paper on globalisation drafted by the EU's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections