EU commission rejects Italy's budget plans

In an unprecedented step, the EU commission on Tuesday (23 October) asked the Italian government to resubmit its budget plan for 2019 because it broke EU rules, euro and economic commissioners said in Strasbourg.

Italy has three weeks to send new proposals to Brussels, or risks disciplinary action by fellow member states.

The European Commission had never before used its new powers, obtained in 2013 during the financial and debt crisis, to reject eurozone budget plans if they ri...