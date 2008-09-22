Arctic 'no sanctuary' from drilling, says EU

As the Arctic ice melts, Europe would be foolish to regard the region as a sanctuary that must be protected from resource extraction, the European Commission has said. Meanwhile, both Russia and Canada are also issuing increasingly bellicose statements about their claims to the planet's northern regions.
Drilling for oil in the fragile northern environment must go ahead with European financial and political support for the sake of EU energy security, energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs...
