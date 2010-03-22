Ad
Retailers should not avoid big euro banknotes as a matter of practice (Photo: 1suisse)

Commission frowns on shop signs that say: '€500 notes not accepted'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission has frowned upon the practice of shops that put up signs saying that they do not accept €200 or €500 bank notes.

At the other end of the scale, machines such as parking meters and bus ticket dispensers that do not accept one- and two-cent euro coins, or rules that require all prices to be rounded up to the nearest five cents are also not in keeping with the spirit of the whole euro project.

According to a commission recommendation issued on Monday (22 Marc...

