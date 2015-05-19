EU shuns environmental impact of food at Milan Expo

The EU will take a “more holistic approach” to its policies related to food when it presents its circular economy strategy later this year, but at the Milan Expo, where food is the main theme, the environmental impact of food appeared to be taboo.

The Milan Expo, which opened on 1 May, is the latest in a series of world fairs, the first of which took place in the United Kingdom in 1851.

The fairs are a place for countries to showcase their technological, social, or economic develo...