EU: boat-sinking Yes, migrant quotas No

France and Poland on Monday (18 May) restated strong opposition to EU proposals on migrant relocation quotas, despite Italian appeals.
French EU affairs minister Harlem Desir told media in Brussels that “France is against this proposal of quotas for handling irregular migrants in Europe”.
He said international law requires countries to evaluate each person’s asylum claim on individual merit instead of treating them in bulk.
“The proposal made by the European Commission mus...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
