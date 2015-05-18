Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Mogherini and its top military official, Patrick de Rousiers, in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU: boat-sinking Yes, migrant quotas No

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and Poland on Monday (18 May) restated strong opposition to EU proposals on migrant relocation quotas, despite Italian appeals.

French EU affairs minister Harlem Desir told media in Brussels that “France is against this proposal of quotas for handling irregular migrants in Europe”.

He said international law requires countries to evaluate each person’s asylum claim on individual merit instead of treating them in bulk.

“The proposal made by the European Commission mus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Thousands of migrants rescued in Mediterranean
EU preparing to start migrant operation before UN approval
France opposes EU migrant quotas
EU foreign affairs chief Mogherini and its top military official, Patrick de Rousiers, in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections