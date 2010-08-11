Commissioner defends 'unfashionable' EU tax idea

The Polish commissioner in charge of the EU budget, Janusz Lewandowski, has said an EU levy on the financial sector has the best chance of winning support after France joined the UK and Germany in opposition to plans for creating an EU tax.
"Talking about EU own resources and something with the shape of a European tax is extraordinarily unfashionable. But I see a tendency, that it is possible in terms of public opinion to defend a tax on financial transactions or another form of tax on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.