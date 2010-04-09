Greek turmoil raises prospect of imminent bail-out

Fresh doubts over Greece's ability to meet upcoming debt obligations resulted in record high borrowing costs for the country on Thursday (8 April), ravaging stocks and leading analysts to suggest now was the time to call in EU/IMF support.

"It is now up to the Greek government to go publicly to the EU and IMF and ask for the cash and the support; the matter cannot be long delayed," said Chris Pryce, a senior analyst with Fitch ratings agency, reports Reuters.

"Despite everything ...