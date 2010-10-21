Ad
euobserver
MEPs made the call during a plenary session in the Strasbourg hemicycle (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs defend budget increase in time of austerity

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have voted by a vast majority to increase next year's EU budget by 5.9 percent, a move they define as "responsible" despite government spending cuts in member states.

The increase on the 2010 budget is marginally lower than the one initially proposed by the European Commission earlier this year, but substantially higher than the 2.9 percent supported by a majority of member states.

"The European Parliament has acted with a great sense of responsibility," said European Parli...






