Eastern EU states table alternative CO2 targets

Updated 29 May - Seven countries in central and eastern Europe have proposed a different distribution of carbon dioxide emission targets to those tabled by the European Commission, arguing that the new regime should take into account previous efforts of member states in curbing climate change.
Under the proposal, most "new" EU member states would receive less strict targets, as would those member states that have already achieved the most in the fight against climate ch...
