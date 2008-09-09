Ad
The soybean is widely used to enrich animal feed (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels approves GMO bean despite public fears

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Union has approved the import of a strain of genetically modified soybean, a move announced on Monday (8 September) by the European Commission.

The bean, which bears the moniker A25704-12 and was developed by German biotechnology firm Bayer Cropscience, is now authorised to be brought to Europe to be used in food or animal feed for the next 10 years.

The decision was arrived at by the EU's executive, the commission, after ministers from the EU member states could not ...

