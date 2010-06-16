Brussels proposes rule to protect against electric-car shock

Aiming to speed up the entry to market of European electric cars, the European Commission has proposed that the EU adopt a set of safety standards for the vehicles across the bloc.
The rules focus on protection of passengers from electric shocks, notably from parts of the vehicle which have a high-voltage function.
They also cover common safety labelling, protection from hazardous gases and ensuring that electric cars are all constructed to the same standard no matter which EU me...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here