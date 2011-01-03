Ad
Budapest: complaints about a media gag and unfair taxes have cast a shadow over the start of Hungary's EU presidency (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

Leading firms seek sanctions against 'EU president' Hungary

by Valentina Pop, BRUSSSELS,

Thirteen European companies have written a joint letter to the EU commission asking for sanctions against Hungary over a set of special taxes imposed on foreign investors. The row comes just as Budapest takes over the rotating EU presidency and comes on top of an existing controversy over its strict media law.

The five-page letter addressed to EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso called on Brussels to "convince the Hungarian government of the importance of having stable legal conditi...

Hungary leads EU attacks on press freedom, watchdog says
