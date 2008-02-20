Ad
The commission believes a deal on the energy proposal may be reached in the second half of 2008 (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Eight EU states clash with Brussels over energy liberalisation

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

An alternative to the European Commission's plan to liberalise the EU's energy sector put forward by eight member states is running into difficulty, with Brussels questioning both the content and legal aspects of the initiative.

The proposal was formally handed to the commission and the Slovenian EU presidency at the end of January, with the backing of Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Germany, France, Latvia, Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Dubbed the third alternative, it is looking for a dif...

