Germany's economy is on the brink of recession, with analysts urging Merkel's government to boost public spending (Photo: regioblogview)

Germany on brink of recession as exports tumble

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Germany is on the brink of recession after recording its weakest export levels for five years.

Data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday (9 October) indicated that exports slumped by 5.8 percent between July and August, the sharpest monthly fall since 2009, at the height of the financial crisis.

Imports also fell by 1.3 percent, suggesting that German consumers are also losing faith in the country's economy.

In a statement, the statistics office blamed lat...

