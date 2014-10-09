Germany on brink of recession as exports tumble

Germany is on the brink of recession after recording its weakest export levels for five years.
Data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday (9 October) indicated that exports slumped by 5.8 percent between July and August, the sharpest monthly fall since 2009, at the height of the financial crisis.
Imports also fell by 1.3 percent, suggesting that German consumers are also losing faith in the country's economy.
In a statement, the statistics office blamed lat...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
