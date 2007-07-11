Brussels' first-ever move into sport area set to spark controversy

The European Commission is to make its first cautious move into the largely untouched area of sport.

A document to be tabled later today (11 July) examines highly contentious issues such as selection and transfers of players, corruption and TV rights.

The so-called white paper on sport will be presented by EU commissioner Jan Figel and is first political document designed to provoke an EU-wide debate on social, economic and organisational aspects of the big-money business.

...