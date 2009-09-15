EU returns to growth, but jobs still under threat

The EU is on track to have exited the recession this quarter, according to the latest economic forecast from the European Commission, but the recovery remains fragile and weakness in labour markets and pressures on public finances - where people really feel the pinch - continue apace.

For the third quarter of 2009, the EU executive foresees GDP growth across the bloc of 0.2 percent, although fourth quarter growth moderates somewhat at a predicted 0.1 percent.

Fears of a prolonged...