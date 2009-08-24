Ad
euobserver
Euro area industrial orders up in June

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Industrial orders in the eurozone were up by 3.1 percent in June compared with the previous month, in further signs that Europe is steadily crawling its way out of the worst of the economic crisis.

Nevertheless, hopes resulting from the figures, issued on Monday (24 August) by Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, must be tempered by other data issued by the bureau. For the EU as a whole, including countries beyond those member states using the euro, new industrial orders f...

euobserver

