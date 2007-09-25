Ad
Green energy currently accounts for 6% of the EU's overall energy consumption (Photo: European Community, 2006)

EU member states slow to commit to green energy targets

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

New EU legislation aimed at having green energy account for 20 percent of the Union's overall energy consumption by 2020 is facing a delay, with EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs admitting that member states are eing "cautious" in contributing too much to the target.

It is "a real task" to distribute a 20 percent target among 27 countries, Mr Piebalgs told EUobserver, adding that the methodology to be applied is proving "quite a politically sensitive issue".

