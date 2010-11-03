Barnier to end domination of bank lobby in EU advisory groups

EU internal market commissioner Michel Barnier has said he is to move against the domination of the financial sector in "expert groups" that advise the European Commission on financial regulation.
Mr Barnier, who is also responsible for reform of financial regulation across the bloc, on Monday (1 November) announced that he has asked the civil servants under him to perform a review of the expert-group system and revise it to provide for greater representation from consumer groups, trad...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here