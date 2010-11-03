Ad
euobserver
Bankers - who have become wildly unpopular since the financial crash - dominate the groups that advise on how banks should be regulated (Photo: suburbanslice)

Barnier to end domination of bank lobby in EU advisory groups

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU internal market commissioner Michel Barnier has said he is to move against the domination of the financial sector in "expert groups" that advise the European Commission on financial regulation.

Mr Barnier, who is also responsible for reform of financial regulation across the bloc, on Monday (1 November) announced that he has asked the civil servants under him to perform a review of the expert-group system and revise it to provide for greater representation from consumer groups, trad...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Bankers - who have become wildly unpopular since the financial crash - dominate the groups that advise on how banks should be regulated (Photo: suburbanslice)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections