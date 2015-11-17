Ad
euobserver
A bill to adopt measures included in the agreement will be voted by the pariament Thursday. (Photo: Odysseas Gp)

Greece reaches €2bn deal with creditors

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Greek government and Greece's creditors reached a middle of the night agreement Tuesday (17 November) that should allow a €2 billion payment in a week's time.

"We have reached agreement on everything, including the 48 prior actions," finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos was quoted as saying by the ANA-AMP news agency.

The actions include foreclosures and auctions of homes of defaulting owners, a revised mechanism for repayment of debts and VAT measures to offset a ditched VAT on...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece given a week to agree reforms
Greece's €2bn payment remains blocked
A bill to adopt measures included in the agreement will be voted by the pariament Thursday. (Photo: Odysseas Gp)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections