Greece reaches €2bn deal with creditors

The Greek government and Greece's creditors reached a middle of the night agreement Tuesday (17 November) that should allow a €2 billion payment in a week's time.

"We have reached agreement on everything, including the 48 prior actions," finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos was quoted as saying by the ANA-AMP news agency.

The actions include foreclosures and auctions of homes of defaulting owners, a revised mechanism for repayment of debts and VAT measures to offset a ditched VAT on...