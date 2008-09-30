In defence of Anglo-Saxon capitalism

Those who never liked 'Anglo-Saxon' capitalism are feeling smug. Marxists, fans of 'Rhineland' capitalism and those who simply cannot stand American power are crowing.

"The US will lose its status as the superpower of the world financial system," says Peer Steinbruck, Germany's finance minister.

"Self-regulation is finished. Laissez-faire is finished. The idea of an all powerful market which is always right is finished," says France's president, Nicolas Sarkozy.

The British ...