Ad
euobserver
Where are the European Googles, Microsofts, Ciscos and Intels? asks Charles Grant (Photo: CER)

In defence of Anglo-Saxon capitalism

Green Economy
Opinion
by Charles Grant,

Those who never liked 'Anglo-Saxon' capitalism are feeling smug. Marxists, fans of 'Rhineland' capitalism and those who simply cannot stand American power are crowing.

"The US will lose its status as the superpower of the world financial system," says Peer Steinbruck, Germany's finance minister.

"Self-regulation is finished. Laissez-faire is finished. The idea of an all powerful market which is always right is finished," says France's president, Nicolas Sarkozy.

The British ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Where are the European Googles, Microsofts, Ciscos and Intels? asks Charles Grant (Photo: CER)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections