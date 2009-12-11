Ad
Fossil of the Day: NGOs are seeking to depict Poland as an obstacle to climate action at Copenhagen (Photo: Polska Zielona Siec)

Poland tries to shed image of EU climate villain

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has released figures showing the cost of meeting EU targets on CO2 emissions in an attempt to change its image as Europe's bad guy on climate change.

The study, by McKinsey & Company, says Poland could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31 percent by 2030 based on 2005 levels, but the investment would cost €92 billion or 1 percent of the country's GDP per year for the period 2011 to 2030.

The switch-over, which would involve building a nuclear power plant, putting greener c...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

