Poland tries to shed image of EU climate villain

Poland has released figures showing the cost of meeting EU targets on CO2 emissions in an attempt to change its image as Europe's bad guy on climate change.

The study, by McKinsey & Company, says Poland could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31 percent by 2030 based on 2005 levels, but the investment would cost €92 billion or 1 percent of the country's GDP per year for the period 2011 to 2030.

The switch-over, which would involve building a nuclear power plant, putting greener c...