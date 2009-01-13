Ad
euobserver
Pesticides must be kept away from schools and hospitals (Photo: Wikipedia)

Toxic pesticides banned in Europe

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Sharp restrictions on the use of pesticides, passed by the European Parliament on Tuesday (13 January), will see the use of a number of highly toxic chemicals within pesticides banned and pesticide use severely reduced.

The restrictions are found in two separate bills - one that eliminates very hazardous substances from pesticides and another that tries to reduce use of all pesticides.

The vote is the final step in the adoption of the legisation at the EU level, other than the for...

