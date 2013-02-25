UK downgrade rounds off EU's Black Friday

Rating agency Moody's stripped the UK of its coveted AAA credit rating on Friday (22 February), rounding off a day of economic gloom in the EU.

In a statement released shortly before the closure of the markets, Moody's said that the downgrade was the result of "continuing weakness in the UK's medium-term growth outlook, with a period of sluggish growth which Moody's now expects will extend into the second half of the decade".

It is the first time Moody's has downgraded the UK's c...