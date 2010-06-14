Officials deny EU is preparing funding for Spain

EU officials have denied they are hastily working behind the scenes to provide funding to Spain from the eurozone's recently agreed emergency support mechanism.
The statements on Monday (14 June) come despite the fact that several authoritative media outlets in Germany say EU countries are preparing to activate part of a €750 billion bail-out facility for Madrid.
"The commission has no intention of preparing a specific plan for Spain," commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said i...
