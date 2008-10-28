Ad
euobserver
Mr Trichet says the ECB will cut rates if the shape of eurozone's economy will require so (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

ECB chief indicates fresh interest rate cuts

by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Central Bank's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, has indicated that the bank could cut interest rates at its nearest meeting as economic trends across the monetary union and the whole of the EU worsen.

"I consider possible that the governing council will decrease interest rates once again at its next meeting on November 6," Mr Trichet said at a banking conference in Madrid on Monday (27 October), according to Reuters.

"It is not a certainty, it is a possibility," he ad...

