ECB chief indicates fresh interest rate cuts

The European Central Bank's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, has indicated that the bank could cut interest rates at its nearest meeting as economic trends across the monetary union and the whole of the EU worsen.

"I consider possible that the governing council will decrease interest rates once again at its next meeting on November 6," Mr Trichet said at a banking conference in Madrid on Monday (27 October), according to Reuters.

"It is not a certainty, it is a possibility," he ad...