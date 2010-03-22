Juncker concedes IMF role possible in Greek bail-out

The possibility of a twin-track approach involving aid to Greece from both euro area governments and the International Monetary Fund appears to be gaining traction in Europe, with a key supporter of a eurozone-only solution conceding the international funding organisation may have a role to play.
Speaking in front of the the European Parliament's economy committee on Monday (22 March), euro area chief Jean-Claude Juncker said a number of member states increasingly favoured the idea.
